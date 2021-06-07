Katie Stevens and Her Character, ‘The Bold Type’ Jane and I both had a scary health scare.

The Bold Type fans have always lauded the comedy-drama for its realistic themes and the way it tackle significant workplace and personal relationship issues. One plotline from The Bold Type hit a little too close to reality for Katie Stevens, who plays Jane Sloan in the series. Stevens recently spoke out about a health issue she had in 2019 and how her character motivated her to be more proactive in her health monitoring.

What exactly is ‘The Bold Type’?

Jane, Kat (played by Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) are three young ladies who work together at Scarlet Magazine in New York City. From several angles, including social media and editing, the series illustrates the ups and downs of running a magazine. The Bold Type also delves into Jane, Sutton, and Kat’s friendship as well as their personal lives.

Since its inception in 2017, the series has tackled a wide range of themes, including sexuality, workplace harassment, and women’s health. The fifth and final season of The Bold Type is now airing.

On ‘The Bold Type,’ Jane Sloan was found to have a BRCA gene mutation.

Jane’s mother died of breast cancer when Jane was a child, as viewers learn in the early episodes of The Bold Type. Jane tests positive for BRCA mutations later in season 1, a dangerous gene mutation that raises the risk of cancer. Jane spends the most of season 2 dealing with her test findings and deciding how she would combat the risk of breast, ovarian, and cervical cancers.

Jane decides to freeze after learning more about the fertility challenges she may face as a result of a cancer diagnosis… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.