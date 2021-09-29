Katie Price will appear in court following a car accident near her house.

Following an accident near her house in Sussex yesterday, Katie Price was accused.

Today, the 43-year-old TV personality is scheduled to appear in court (Wednesday).

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the B2135 near Partridge Green, Horsham, on Tuesday.

“Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance,” according to a Sussex Police statement.

Katie Price defends her cosmetic surgery vacation to a red-list country.

“She was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Crawley Remand Court on September 29.”

The charges come after Katie’s family released a statement concerning the star’s mental health on her Instagram account yesterday.

They shared three photos, stating that their “worst nightmares were almost realized.”

They expressed their “great” concern for her and stated that, despite living her life publicly, many people believe she is “fair game.”

Katie is currently without a driver’s license after receiving a two-year driving suspension in October of this year.

After concealing the identity of the driver of her pink Range Rover during a crash, the actress received an 18-month suspension.

When she called the DVLA for her new license, she was told she would have to serve another six months off the road due to another speeding offense.