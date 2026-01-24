Katie Price Engaged for Ninth Time Following Split with JJ Slater

Katie Price has announced her ninth engagement, this time to entrepreneur Lee Andrews, just one week after parting ways with her former partner, JJ Slater. The British media personality made the surprise announcement on January 23, 2026, sharing details of a romantic proposal during a luxurious getaway in Dubai.

A Lavish Proposal in Dubai

The engagement took place in a hotel suite, where Andrews popped the question in a beautifully arranged scene with rose petals, candles spelling out “Will you marry me Katie?” and champagne. Price shared the moment on her Instagram, posting photos of herself in a bathrobe, holding a glass of bubbly, and flaunting her new engagement ring. The diamond ring, set on a pavé band, features a large center stone surrounded by smaller diamonds, capturing the attention of fans. Andrews also sported a tattoo that read “Katie 11.11” on his hand, a detail Price highlighted in her posts.

In her Instagram caption, Price compared her new fiancé to Richard Gere from the film *Pretty Woman*, playfully suggesting that manifesting works. The couple’s whirlwind romance has captured the public’s attention, especially considering Price’s recent breakup with Slater, which had been confirmed only a week before the engagement.

Price and Slater, a star of *Married at First Sight UK*, had been together since February 2024. While their relationship had appeared promising, insiders revealed that cracks had started to show, and Price had expressed doubts about a future with Slater. Despite her public assurances, their split seemed to come as a surprise to him, with Slater reportedly feeling blindsided and already moving back to Essex.

Price’s Unpredictable Love Life and Personal Struggles

This engagement marks another chapter in Price’s turbulent love life. Lee Andrews is now the ninth man to whom she has been engaged. Her previous relationships include high-profile engagements to Warren Furman, Scott Sullivan, Leandro Penna, Kris Boyson, and Carl Woods, none of which led to marriage. Price’s romantic history, which includes three marriages to Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler, has been a fixture in the tabloids for years, alongside her four children: Junior, Princess, Jett, and Bunny.

Beyond her love life, Price has faced significant financial and personal challenges. In 2025, she was forced to sell her “Mucky Mansion,” a nine-bedroom property in West Sussex, after falling behind on mortgage payments. The house was repossessed and later sold for £1.15 million. Price was declared bankrupt in 2024, but continues to remain in the public eye through her relationship ups and downs.

Additionally, Price has been open about her ongoing health concerns. After photos surfaced showing her looking notably thin, she addressed fans’ concerns on her podcast, *The Katie Price Show*, explaining that she was undergoing blood tests to investigate her weight loss. Despite her struggles, she remains positive, stating that she is eating well and drinking plenty of water. Price also admitted to getting facial fillers, saying they were part of her efforts to maintain her appearance.

While little is known about Lee Andrews, who has kept a low profile, the couple’s engagement has already sparked intense speculation. For now, they are enjoying their time in Dubai, celebrating a new chapter in Price’s life. Whether this engagement will lead to a fourth marriage remains to be seen, but Katie Price, ever resilient, continues to make headlines with her pursuit of happiness, both personally and professionally.