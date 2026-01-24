Katie Price has revealed the identity of her latest fiancé, a Dubai-based entrepreneur named Lee Andrews, following her announcement of a whirlwind engagement. The 47-year-old former glamour model shared the exciting news with her followers after a romantic proposal that sent social media into a frenzy.

Lee Andrews, the CEO of Aura Group Future Urban Travel 2027 and an investor in Space X Hybrid Fitness, has a presence on Instagram where he frequently posts photos of himself working out and posing for laid-back modeling shots. Katie, embracing the buzz, shared an array of engagement pictures on her Instagram stories, offering glimpses into the intimate moment. One image showed rose petals arranged to spell ‘will you marry me’, while another revealed a stunning diamond ring on her finger.

In one of her posts, Katie also shared a picture of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, captioning it, “My Richard Gear swept off my feet. Manifesting does work,” adding another layer of romance to the occasion. Lee echoed the sentiment by posting the same engagement photos on his stories, including the first image of them as a couple, complete with an engagement ring emoji and a tag to Katie’s account.

Katie’s Ninth Engagement and Fourth Marriage

This marks Katie Price’s ninth engagement and, if it leads to marriage, her fourth. The announcement of this new romance comes on the heels of her breakup with JJ Slater, 32, whom she parted ways with several months before Christmas. In the most recent episode of her podcast, “The Katie Price Show,” Katie candidly explained her decision to end the relationship, stating that she didn’t want to “waste my time” and preferred to cut things off sooner rather than let them fester into negativity.

In the same podcast, she described how the couple’s issues had become “too obvious to ignore,” but she emphasized that there were no hard feelings, nor animosity, between them. The dissolution of their nearly two-year relationship appeared amicable, according to Katie’s comments.

As for her appearance, Katie recently sparked concern among her followers after being photographed out shopping with her daughter, Princess, at Selfridges in London. Observers noted her “gaunt” appearance, which led Katie to admit she was “horrified” by the photos. The reality star, who has been open about her recent weight loss, explained during a podcast with her sister Sophie that the photos had been doctored and she looked ill, which prompted her to visit the doctor for a checkup.

Despite the public concern, Katie reiterated that she is taking the necessary steps to address her health, stating, “Yes I know I’ve lost weight, and there’s obviously a reason I said it to the doctor.”