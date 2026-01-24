Katie Price, the British media personality, has made headlines again with the announcement of her ninth engagement. The 47-year-old former glamour model shared the exciting news on January 23, 2026, revealing her engagement to Dubai-based businessman Lee Andrews, just weeks after ending her relationship with JJ Slater, a star of *Married at First Sight UK*.

A Lavish Dubai Proposal

The engagement took place earlier this week in Dubai, with Price posting an array of images on Instagram. In one, a large diamond ring sparkled beside a decadent chocolate cake, while red rose petals formed the message “Will you marry me Katie?” around a hot tub. One particularly revealing photo showed Price’s hand resting atop Andrews’, showcasing a fresh tattoo of her name inked on his skin.

It didn’t take long for the mystery man’s identity to be uncovered. Lee Andrews, a CEO at Aura Group Future Urban Travel 2027 and an investor in Space X Hybrid Fitness, was confirmed as Price’s fiancé. Andrews, who boasts over 104,000 followers on Instagram, celebrated their engagement with a post of their own. His Instagram profile follows only one account—Katie Price.

The proposal itself was nothing short of cinematic, with the Burj Al Arab hotel providing a stunning backdrop. “My Richard Gere swept me off my feet. Manifesting does work,” Price captioned a photo, referencing the iconic romantic film character. The couple enjoyed champagne, strawberries, and a chocolate cake that read “Marry Me?” as they toasted to their future.

For Price, this engagement follows a public split from JJ Slater. Speaking on her podcast, *The Katie Price Show*, the reality star clarified that her relationship with Slater had been over for some time, despite appearances during the holiday season. “I love the guy but I’m not in love with him,” she stated, addressing rumors that the breakup stemmed from issues like marriage or children. “That is a load of rubbish,” she added.

Price’s Ninth Engagement: A History of Public Romance

This engagement marks Price’s ninth and potentially her fourth marriage. Her past relationships have been highly publicized, including marriages to Peter Andre, Alex Reid, and Kieran Hayler. Price has also been engaged to several other partners, including Warren Furman, Scott Sullivan, Leandro Penna, Kris Boyson, and Carl Woods, although none of these engagements culminated in a wedding.

Throughout the years, Price has often been the subject of intense media scrutiny, especially regarding her romantic life. In recent months, she has also opened up about health concerns, including unexplained weight loss. On her podcast, Price shared her plans to visit a doctor to address her health issues, stating, “I know I look gaunt, hence why I’m going to the doctors tomorrow.”

Despite challenges, Price remains active on social media, often sharing her optimistic views on love and personal growth. Her recent engagement to Andrews has sparked a range of reactions, with fans offering congratulations, while others question the quick pace of the new relationship. However, Price appears undeterred by the public’s opinions, choosing instead to celebrate her happiness with her millions of followers.

As for Lee Andrews, little is known about his life outside his business ventures and recent romance with Price. His comfort with the spotlight may prove crucial, given the intense public attention that comes with being part of Price’s world. Whether this relationship leads to another marriage or simply adds another chapter to Price’s storied love life remains to be seen.