Katie Holmes is dating again after her breakup with Emilio Vitolo Jr., and she’s focusing on Suri Cruise.

Following her breakup with Emilio Vitolo Jr., Katie Holmes is embracing her single status. The actress’ work, 15-year-old daughter, and personal life have kept her busy since the couple broke up in May after less than a year of dating.

Holmes has apparently tried her hand at dating since her breakup with Vitolo, but has yet to find a relationship worth pursuing.

“Katie has been on a couple low-key dates, but nothing serious,” a source told Us Weekly.

The 42-year-old is “not focused on her dating life and not looking for love,” according to the source.

Following her recent breakup, Holmes, according to a second insider, is going with the flow. “Dating isn’t a big deal for her,” the source explained. “She has a lot on her plate with job and Suri.” She, on the other hand, will not shy away from making a connection. “Whatever occurs, happens.” “It’s fine if you don’t,” a person remarked.

Holmes has a busy schedule between her acting profession and being “extremely committed” in raising her teenage daughter Suri.

“Katie is content with her private life, working and caring for her daughter,” the insider said. “She’ll be shooting a film called ‘Rare Objects’ soon.” Despite the fact that Holmes “enjoyed being with someone and would like to discover it again,” finding a new relationship following her separation with Vitolo is “not something she’s spending a lot of time focusing on.” According to those close to the former couple, Holmes and Vitolo’s breakup earlier this year was amicable. “There was no drama associated with the breakup,” a source remarked after the split.

“Katie and Emilio had a great time together, but it just didn’t work out.”

Despite the fact that their relationship ended, Vitolo and Holmes remain friends.