Katie Couric Says She Regrets Keeping Late Husband Jay Alive During His Cancer Battle.

Katie Couric reflected about her late husband, Jay Monahan, who was battling cancer at the time, and explained what she might have done differently.

Monahan died in 1998 from cancer. Even though he died more than two decades ago, Couric still gets choked up when she thinks of him and his cancer battle. As she reflected on Monahan’s health issues and death, she acknowledged the one thing she wished she had done differently when he was still living.

“I was so afraid of letting go of hope because I didn’t want Jay to waste whatever time he had left waiting to die,” the former “Today” co-host told People about her new book “Going There.” “I believe it takes exceptional courage to face death, and I believe I was too afraid to do so.” In her future tome, she goes into great detail about the subject “I did everything in my power to save Jay’s life. Looking back, I wish I could have done a better job of assisting him in his death “According to People, she wrote.

Couric went on to say that writing the memoir helped her remember their time together and their relationship in the beginning. Monahan was the “handsome, youthful, naughty” man she met at a party in northern Virginia on a January night. Couric was overjoyed at the prospect of thinking about her late husband and how their relationship developed. She also talked about how he drew her interest for a variety of reasons.

“Whether he was guiding me on the dance floor or explaining what was occurring if there was turbulence on the plane,” Couric noted, “he always made me feel comfortable.” “He’d say things like, ‘Right now the flaps are doing this,’ since he’d gone to flying school. He was also amusing.” In 2014, Couric married her second husband, John Molner.

In her book, the former TV anchor discussed a variety of topics, including her meeting with Prince Harry in Brazil in 2012. The Duke of Sussex, she claims, was in the midst of his “wild-oats sowing period” at the time.

She also discussed her feelings on her former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer’s sexual misbehavior. Lauer’s behavior, according to Couric, was “callous” and “grossly improper.” She acknowledged that she no longer communicates with Lauer.

On October 26th, “Going There” will be released.