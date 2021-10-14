Katie Couric has cut ties with Matt Lauer, saying she was “shocked” by the allegations of sexual harassment.

In her first interview about her impending biography, Katie Couric discusses the sexual harassment charges against her former “Today” co-host Matt Lauer.

Couric said she was “shocked” by the charges in an interview with People magazine, calling Lauer’s actions “callous” and “grossly improper.”

“What bothered me the most about hearing these stories was that [his behavior]was obviously outrageously inappropriate, but it also seemed so heartless,” she told the site. “That’s not the Matt I remember. Human people have a dual nature, and they don’t always allow you to see both sides.” After learning of Lauer’s behavior, Couric writes in her upcoming book “Going There” that she realized he was a professional partner and friend to her, but a predator to others.

“It took me a long, long time to come to terms with it,” she explained. “It’s also important to recognize the harm that was done to women who were exploited by many powerful men.” Couric confirmed that she hasn’t spoken to Lauer in a long time.

Following allegations of sexual misconduct, NBC dismissed Lauer in late 2017 after more than two decades as the anchor of the “Today” show.

Variety stated at the time that Lauer had been accused of sexual harassment in the workplace by a number of women. Former NBC News employee Brooke Nevils subsequently came out with charges that Lauer had assaulted her during a business trip to the 2014 Sochi Olympics, leading to Lauer’s dismissal.

Lauer has now denied the rape allegation, claiming that his contact with Nevils was a “extramarital affair.”

Despite working together for nearly two decades, Couric claims she was unaware of Lauer’s unethical workplace encounters with women, telling People that she knew he was a “player” but that they never exchanged personal details about their lives.

He was never inappropriate in her company, she added.

“I could count on one hand the number of times I spoke to him as if he were a confidant or a close friend,” she added.

Couric, on the other hand, stated in her memoir that she once got a call from a producer about an email Lauer sent her by mistake in 2004 that described spreading butter on her thighs and other sexual remarks.

Couric expressed her amazement and disappointment, but confessed that she had felt the encounter was consensual and not abusive at the time.

The album "Going There" is set to be released.