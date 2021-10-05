Katie Couric has been barred from promoting her memoir on CBS after slamming the network and her former boss, according to reports.

Page Six said that the former “Today” anchor, who previously hosted “CBS Evening News” from 2006 to 2011, was due to promote her novel, “Going There,” on “CBS This Morning” alongside Gayle King.

According to the site, Couric was barred by the network after CBS News executives and producers read the book. According to the article, she wrote disparagingly about CBS and its news division in the tell-all.

Couric revealed how, in the wake of her low ratings on “CBS Evening News,” then-CBS chairman Leslie Moonves attempted to relocate her to the network’s morning show.

“‘We’ve been thinking about you and what you’re good at,” wrote Couric of her conversations with Moonves. The nightly news isn’t the best location to show off your skills.’ Oh, boy, it’s here… He asked, ‘Would you be interested in going to the morning show?’ ‘You’re fantastic at it, and they could really use your assistance.’

Couric, on the other hand, did not agree with Moonves’ offer, claiming to have said, “Absolutely not… I didn’t leave the number one morning program I helped create to go to the third-place morning show.”

“I came here to achieve a goal, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d sooner leave the network than go back to the morning program, which was a poor knockoff of the other two at the time,” she added.

Despite the former CBS head supposedly being “a close-talker with awful breath,” Couric went on to write that she “always liked” Moonves, who was sacked in the midst of sexual misconduct claims in 2018.

In her memoir, she also detailed her entry at CBS. “At an affiliates gathering, Les would braggingly reveal how he eventually persuaded me to say yes: ‘We drank many bottles of costly wine on the sofa in my flat…’ My wife was in the next room, so don’t worry.’ Les, hardee-har,” Couric wrote.

According to the site, Couric’s and CBS’s representatives were unavailable for comment.

Couric was also scheduled to appear on CBS Sunday morning, according to an unnamed “TV insider,” but her appearance was canceled. The piece was never [actually]booked; it was merely under consideration, according to the source.

