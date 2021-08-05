Kathy Hilton Shows Off Her Closet; Nicky and Paris Hilton Recount Memorable Moments In Their Mother’s Personal Space

Kathy Hilton is showing off her opulent and opulent closet to her followers.

The Hilton matriarch and her two children, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, discussed their favorite memories from Kathy’s closet. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 62-year-old socialite and fashion designer described her closet as “a collection of a lot of clothes that I wear and it’s like old friends.”

Footwear News was recently given a tour of Paris and Nicky’s mother’s wardrobe. Her outfit includes Hermes, Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, and many more, according to the publication. Kathy admitted to being a shoe aficionado. That is why she has such a large variety of shoes. She even flaunted a pair of Manolos that she considered to be one of her favorites.

Kathy’s closet also acted as a playground for her girls as they grew older, allowing them to experiment with their own personal styles.

Paris and Nicky’s life were heavily influenced by their mother’s style. Both of them also talked about the remarkable experiences they had in their mother’s personal space.

Nicky, who resides in New York with her husband James Rothschild and their two children Lily-Grace Victoria, 5, and Teddy Marilyn, 3, said that when she returns to Los Angeles, she doesn’t carry as much as she used to. She travels light because her mother has everything she requires.

Kathy then related an event in which she couldn’t find a specific purse and assumed her youngest daughter had taken it.

“I got home from Paris and went straight to my room to check on my belongings, and I was like, ‘Where is my pink purse?’ “And I went insane and said, ‘Call Nicky, call Nicky,’” Kathy explained to ET.

Nicky also related another incident in which she took an item from her mother’s wardrobe without alerting her, causing the latter to panic.

Nicky recalled, “One of my funnier memories of borrowing anything from my mother’s closet was when I was in my 20s and had just arrived from Miami.” “I dashed inside her closet and pulled something together on the spur of the moment. It was a [Dolce & Gabbana] corset, I recall.”

Kathy corrected her daughter, stating that the Valentino yellow skirt was the correct choice. Nicky explained that she wore it with Gucci Tom Ford heels to spice it up. She also wore a necklace from her mother’s jewelry collection without letting her know.

"Within an hour, she's panicked and contacting me. She has the entire security crew at the Waldorf Astoria looking at her.