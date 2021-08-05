Kathy Griffin Talks About Her First Night Without Painkillers After Lung Cancer Surgery

Kathy Griffin used Instagram on Wednesday to provide a vital health update following lung cancer surgery.

She stated in the caption, “To be honest, this cancer operation was a little more than I had anticipated.” “It will be my first night without narcotic painkillers tonight.”

The 60-year-old comedian also spoke about the time she attempted suicide by overdosing on the medicines her doctor recommended.

“Hello, Tylenol, my new best friend!” says the narrator. Griffin continued to write. “I was last in the hospital in June 2020, when I attempted suicide by overdosing on prescription pills.”

She closed her message, “With almost a year clean and drug-free, I now know I can achieve this and anything I desire without those devil medications.” “Do you know what? I’m more afraid of drugs and addiction than I am of cancer. So, I believe I’ll be fine.”

Several followers shared their views to her post in the comments section.

One of the admirers stated that they were unaware that the comic wished to end her life.

“I had no idea you attempted suicide. My heart breaks for you since you’ve been through so much. “I’m so delighted you’re still here,” wrote the person.

“Kathy, if it helps with the agony in these early post-surgery days, know that there are so many of your admirers pulling for you,” another fan said. We want you to persevere and get back to work. You have a legion of people on your side!!”

Griffin revealed she had cancer and was about to undergo surgery to remove half of her left lung on Monday through Instagram. “Yes, I have lung cancer despite the fact that I have never smoked!” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Because it is stage one and limited to my left lung, the doctors are really optimistic.”

The comedian also expressed optimism that this would be her final “chemo or radiation” treatment and that she will be able to operate properly with her breathing afterward.

“It’s been a helluva 4 years trying to go back to work, making you guys laugh and amuse you, but I’m going to be just fine,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Since 2003, the comic has been a regular contributor to the animated series “Crank Yankers.” In 2019, she appeared in the Netflix TV series “You.”