Kathy Griffin Recalls Feeling “Unsteady” During a “Nasty” Drug Detox, and Discusses Her Cancer Diagnosis

Kathy Griffin is speaking up about her opioid addiction and recovery for the first time.

In an interview with ABC News’ “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang, the 60-year-old comic explored a wide range of topics, including her recent lung cancer diagnosis, mental health journey, pill addiction, a suicide attempt, and sobriety. Griffin talked about her drug detox experience in one tape from the sit-down acquired by People.

She described the detox as “nasty.” “It had been going on for months.”

Griffin revealed that tremors and flop sweat were among her withdrawal symptoms. Her problems had gotten to the point that she needed her husband’s help to stay afloat.

She said, “I was so wobbly.” “For example, my husband [Randy Bick] had to hold my hips so I wouldn’t fall over when I was brushing my teeth. It was insane.”

When Chang was told she was “in deep,” she said, “[It was a] poor detox – bad detox.”

Griffin stated she was diagnosed with cancer only a few weeks ago in another tape, recounting the moment she found out about her diagnosis.

“I was diagnosed with cancer just a few days ago — maybe two weeks ago,” she explained. “As one of my friends put it, ‘How many kicks in the nuts can you take?’ My nuts are quite tough, but it’s still a struggle.”

“I was obviously in shock,” Kathy Griffin stated in “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List.” I’m still in astonishment — not denial, but once a day I’ll just turn to nobody and say, ‘Can you believe this s–?’ Is this a b—h or something?’

Prior to the interview, the comedian revealed on social media that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Griffin stated, “I have cancer,” in a Twitter message. I’m about to have half of my left lung removed in surgery. Even though I’ve never smoked, I have lung cancer!”

Griffin went on to say that her doctors are “optimistic” that her condition will improve in a few months and that she believes she won’t need cancer therapy following her operation.

"As it is stage one and restricted to my left lung, the doctors are really optimistic," she continued. "Hopefully, there will be no chemo or radiation after this, and I should be able to breathe normally again." In a month or less, I should be back on my feet and running around like normal.