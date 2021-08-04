Kathy Griffin Is ‘Very Optimistic’ After Being Diagnosed With Lung Cancer And Having Surgery To Remove It

After disclosing on social media that she has been diagnosed with stage-one lung cancer, comedian Kathy Griffin stated Monday that she remains optimistic about her health.

“I’ve had to say something to you all. I’ve been diagnosed with cancer. I’m about to have half of my left lung removed in surgery. Even though I’ve never smoked, I have lung cancer!” Griffin, 60, took to Twitter to express his feelings.

Griffin stated that her condition has a strong possibility of being approved.

“As it is stage one and restricted to my left lung, the doctors are extremely optimistic,” she stated.

“Hopefully, there will be no chemo or radiation after this, and I should be able to breathe normally again.” In a month or less, I should be back on my feet and running around like normal. It’s been a long four years of trying to go back to work, make you laugh, and entertain you, but I’m going to be fine.”

Griffin went on to say that she believes her health would have deteriorated significantly if she hadn’t received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The comic also recommended her fans to have regular medical examinations in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Griffin is set to appear on ABC’s “Nightline” on Tuesday to talk about her diagnosis and addiction to painkillers.

She claims that a doctor prescribed her various medications, including pain relievers for an elbow injury.

She said, “I genuinely fell in love with them.” “Then there was this temptation of ‘Oh, I can control my energy levels or my moods.’ Alternatively, I may have fallen on my elbow during my performance and am now pain-free.’ And things quickly spiraled out of control.”