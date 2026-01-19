Kathryn Bigelow Reflects on ‘Detroit’ as Her Most “Misunderstood” Film

Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow has revisited one of her most polarizing works, the 2017 film Detroit, calling it her “most misunderstood” project. Despite the film’s intense depiction of the Algiers Motel incident during the 1967 Detroit riots, it failed to capture the widespread acclaim Bigelow had achieved with her previous films, The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, both of which earned significant recognition. Bigelow’s comments came during a roundtable discussion with fellow filmmaker James Cameron, where she opened up about the struggles the film faced, both commercially and critically.

Detroit’s Box Office Struggles

Detroit starred John Boyega, Will Poulter, and Anthony Mackie, but despite the star-studded cast, the film grossed only $23 million worldwide—far below expectations given Bigelow’s past successes. The film’s stark portrayal of racial tension and violence left audiences divided, and critics’ reviews ranged from mixed to negative, leaving Bigelow grappling with its reception. During the discussion, Bigelow expressed that the film was a deeply personal project for her and reflected an important historical tragedy that she believed was misinterpreted.

“It was such an important piece to me. This horrible tragedy. I don’t know, I think it was just kind of misunderstood,” Bigelow said, acknowledging the emotional weight she placed on the project.

James Cameron, sitting next to Bigelow during the interview, supported her stance, adding, “People should really take a look at Detroit.” Cameron also touched on another of Bigelow’s lesser-known films, Strange Days, calling it her most underrated work. He noted that the sci-fi thriller, which he produced and co-wrote, didn’t receive the recognition it deserved upon release.

Bigelow’s Underappreciated Films

Bigelow’s filmography is often filled with hidden gems, many of which remain underappreciated by both audiences and critics. Along with Detroit, another film that stands out in her catalog is Near Dark, a gritty 1987 vampire film that blends horror with a neo-Western aesthetic. The film features a memorable performance by the late Bill Paxton, adding to its cult status among genre fans. Bigelow’s style has often been ahead of its time, pushing boundaries and experimenting with different genres and themes, making some of her work ahead of its moment.

While Detroit remains a divisive entry in her career, Bigelow’s legacy as a filmmaker remains strong, with her work continuing to spark discussions around race, violence, and American history. Despite the film’s commercial failure, both Bigelow and Cameron remain proud of its message and its place in her broader body of work.