Katherine Schwarzenegger Discusses Her “Magical Year” As A Mother.

Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated the first birthday of her daughter Lyla and gushed about her “wonderful year” as a mother.

The 31-year-old woman shared her story on Instagram with a photo of her and her kid wearing matching pink swimsuits.

“I became a mother about this time last year. What a wonderful year it has been. I’m in amazement of my beautiful child as she grows and transforms from a newborn to a baby to now a toddler! Obviously, I’ve fully embraced the mommy-and-me times, the girlie clothing, the bows, and the great things my mother saved for me to pass on to her. I was overcome with emotion as I hung her birthday decorations in our home the night before her birthday, thinking about how fortunate I am to be her mother and how much I enjoy being with her and watching her develop. Happy, happy, happy! PC BY AUNTI, MY LITTLE GIRL IS ONE!” wrote the New York Times bestselling author and animal lover.

She also shared the same photo on Instagram, captioning it, “Always ready for a mommy and tiny matching moment.”

In June 2019, Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt married in Montecito, California. Lyla Maria was born to them last year. Pratt uploaded a nice snapshot of him and Schwarzenegger cuddling baby Lyla’s small hand on his Instagram account.

In June, Pratt, 42, told E! News that the secret to his happy marriage with Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, is to consciously care about each other’s feelings.

“Communicate. With intention, pay attention to your companion. Pratt was reported by E! News as stating, “Care for each other’s sentiments, encourage one another, and simply listen.”

Pratt posted an Instagram snap of his wife giving him a pedicure to commemorate their second wedding anniversary.

“On our anniversary, to my dearest girlfriend @katherineschwarzenegger. You always have that gorgeous smile on your face, whether you’re cutting my toenails, biting me at the hospital, giving me coffee at work, displaying magnificent hair, clipping my toes again, or suffering from indigestion due to eating too much curry. Thank you for making everything better for me. To the moon and back, I adore you. Let’s hope for at least another two or three years. “#IfImLucky,” wrote the star of “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Pratt has an eight-year-old son named Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.