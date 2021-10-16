Katey Sagal, star of ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ was hospitalized after being hit by a car.

After being hit by a car earlier this week, Katey Sagal is resting in a hospital.

According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, the “Sons of Anarchy” star was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street as a pedestrian in Los Angeles on Thursday.

A Tesla made a left turn when she was on a crosswalk, causing the accident. The vehicle allegedly came to a halt to assist Sagal, and she was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

Although the event is still being investigated, no citations or arrests have been made.

According to TMZ, there were no drugs or alcohol involved.

In a statement to NBC News on Friday, a representative for Sagal acknowledged the actress’s involvement “Yesterday in Los Angeles, I was engaged in an accident.

Her injuries were treated at a local hospital after she was transferred.

She’ll be well, and she’ll be returning home today.”

Peggy Bundy on “Married…With Children” and Gemma Teller Morrow on “Sons of Anarchy” are two of the actress’s most well-known roles.

She also voiced Leela in “Futurama” and appeared in “8 Simple Rules” and “Shameless.”

Currently, Sagal may be seen on “The Conners.” She hinted what fans might expect from this season only days before the accident when she gave a first look at her character and Dan (John Goodman) taking part in the ABC revival’s wedding special.

Sagal appears in a bridal gown with a bouquet in her hand in an Instagram photo, while Goodman looks dashing in his black tuxedo.

Sagal has been a part of the sitcom since the first season, when she was introduced as Dan’s old high school friend who had recently returned to Lanford.

Despite the fact that Sagal has appeared in a number of successful films and television shows over the years, she was once told she would never make it on television.

“When my father took me to casting people years ago, they told me I’d never work in television,” Sagal remarked. “They told me, ‘You’re not [the]TV type.’ ‘You should travel to New York and just perform on stage.’ ‘F–k them, you’ll never work in television.’ I demonstrated it to them.”