Kate Winslet Hid in a Car Trunk to Make Her On-Screen Daughter’s Kissing Scene Less Awkward in ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet’s performance in the critically praised TV series Mare of Easttown is causing a stir. Winslet portrays Mare Sheehan, a hardened detective with personal issues, with wit, commitment, and grit — and many of Winslet’s fans have praised her performance as one of the greatest she has ever given. Winslet, on the other hand, did a lot more than just act in Mare of Easttown. As the team discovered, the longstanding Hollywood star worked as an executive producer on the limited series, and she jumped right into it without a hint of diva attitude.

On the show “Mare of Easttown,” Kate Winslet played a variety of characters.

In the part of Mare Sheehan, Winslet is obvious. However, many viewers may be startled to find that Winslet felt forced to take on the role as executive producer for Mare of Easttown.

After so many years in the film industry, Winslet stated in a May 2021 interview that she thought there was no better moment. “I just want to do my own thing,” she says. As a result, there’s a reason I didn’t start producing sooner in my career. I’m a professional actress who enjoys what I do. It was never a problem for me to do just that. For me, it’s enough to just be doing that,” Winslet said. “It simply felt like the appropriate time with Mare.”

Winslet blended right in as a part of the normal cast and crew, despite her insistence on working as hard as everyone else. As she explained in her interview, she told the showrunners right away that she wanted her trailer to be the same size as everyone else’s. “If I arrive on day one and I have a trailer that’s bigger than everyone else’s, no matter what it says on my contract, I will actually cry,” the actress recalled telling producer Mark Roybal.

Why did Kate Winslet hide in the trunk of a car during a key scene?

