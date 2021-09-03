Kate Walsh Will Return As Addison In Season 18 Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Kate Walsh will reprise her role on ABC’s medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Walsh will return to “Grey’s Anatomy” for a multi-episode arc in Season 18 as neonatal surgeon Dr. Addison Montgomery. According to Variety, ABC reps acknowledged her comeback but did not provide any details on her character’s plot.

In 2005, Walsh made her first appearance on the show in the Season 1 finale. She went on to star in the show’s spinoff, “Private Practice.”

In a video posted on “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Instagram account on Thursday, Walsh also announced her comeback.

In the video, the actress says, “Well, well, well, would you look who it is.” “That’s right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is returning to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital, and I can’t wait to see Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo], and the rest of the amazing cast.”

Walsh, the Shondaland Instagram account, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jake Borelli, and fans of the program all expressed their excitement for Addison’s return in the comments section.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time…” Walsh added his two cents.

“Besties The Shondaland account said, “I’m crying from all the joy!!!!!”

“Yessssssssssssssssssssss Grey-Sloan, welcome back! Borelli added, “I’m very pleased to reunite.”

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) found out that her lover Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), a.k.a. McDreamy), was still married in the first season, and Walsh’s character had a big impression.

Following Dempsey and Eric Dane, who both starred last season, Walsh is the next old-school alum to return to the series. The big difference is that her character is still alive in the show, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Walsh quit the show when Shonda Rhimes gave her a role in the spinoff “Private Practice.” She earlier stated that she was anxious about leaving “Grey’s Anatomy,” but that she was looking forward to the new show.

“I was stunned, ecstatic, and completely taken aback. Then I got nervous, as if to say, ‘Wait, really?’ In 2007, she told TV Guide, “Why me?” “I was mostly overjoyed because it felt like the correct thing to do. I was pleased and humbled that they would consider my character for a move to greater pastures.”

Walsh also believed that leaving “Grey’s Anatomy” was the “correct” move at the time.

In fact, she believed her time on the show had come to an end.

“I felt like my time at the hospital was up in terms of — I’d delivered a lot of babies, and I’d tried to save my own life. Brief News from Washington Newsday.