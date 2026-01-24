Kate Nash Revealed as ‘Monkey Business’ on The Masked Singer

Kate Nash, the British pop star best known for hits like “Foundations” and “Pumpkin Soup,” was unmasked as the celebrity behind the “Monkey Business” costume on the latest episode of The Masked Singer. The ITV show, now in its seventh season, has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with its elaborate performances and celebrity reveals. Nash’s stunning performance of “As Long As He Needs Me” from the musical Oliver! was a standout moment of the episode, leaving judges and viewers alike wondering who the masked performer might be.

In a thrilling twist, Nash was revealed after weeks of speculation. “I really enjoyed being the monkey,” Nash said after her unmasking, sharing her excitement about the iconic costume. “As soon as I saw it, I thought she was iconic!” The singer seemed to relish her time on the show, which has become known for its celebrity surprises and over-the-top performances.

Marcella Detroit and John Lydon Depart

Nash’s exit from the show follows that of Marcella Detroit, who had been performing as the “Gargoyle” throughout the first few weeks. The Shakespears Sister star expressed her sadness at leaving, calling her time on the show an “incredible experience.” Detroit shared her personal story, revealing that her decision to return to the UK was inspired by a long-held desire to spend more time in England with her British husband. The couple had lived in America for many years, but the pandemic had sparked a longing to return to the UK. Detroit’s participation in the show was seen as a perfect opportunity to reconnect with her roots.

Before Nash’s reveal, former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, known as Johnny Rotten, was unmasked as “Yak.” Lydon spoke fondly of his time on the show, describing it as a fun experience despite his early exit. He admitted that the appearance fee played a significant role in his participation, saying it would help fund his new album. Lydon left the competition in week three, following the reveal of other celebrities such as The One Show‘s Alex Jones and rapper Professor Green.

The Masked Singer continues to captivate viewers with its mix of music and mystery, and new episodes air every Saturday on ITV1, ITVX, STV, and STV Player.