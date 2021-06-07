Kate Mosse: I’ve been extremely fortunate in that I’ve been able to care for others.

Kate Mosse, the best-selling novelist, is visibly overjoyed that her 90-year-old mother-in-law, Granny Rosie, is assisting her with promotions for her new book and is enjoying the photoshoots they are taking together.

Mosse laughs at the promotional schedule and says, “She’s really loving all of this.” “There’s a picture of me with Granny Rosie with every interview.” We’ve done a few photo shoots and she’s having a great time.”

Mosse, whose vast historical and Gothic adventure sagas include the Carcassonne-set Labyrinth trilogy and the Burning Chambers series, has taken a non-fiction detour to publish An Extra Pair Of Hands.