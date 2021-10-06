Kate Middleton’s Gold Bond Premiere Dress Is Now Available – Here’s Where To Get It.

Kate Middleton’s stunning gold gown from the world premiere of “No Time to Die” is now available.

According to People, the dress worn by the Duchess of Cambridge to the premiere of the latest James Bond film is part of designer Jenny Packham’s new 007 capsule collection. The eight-piece collection, which starts at $2,759, is a partnership between Packham and the filmmakers to commemorate James Bond’s 60th anniversary.

People described Packham as saying, “From Ursula Andress striding out of the ocean in her white bikini with a dagger strapped to her hip to Caterina Murino draped in sensual pomegranate satin in ‘Casino Royale,’ the styles of the Bond women are unique and ageless.” “Collaborating with EON Productions to create a Bond-inspired gown collection has been incredible.”

The caped gown is decorated with folded sequins and crystals on a base of glitter tulle and has a plunging neckline that is significantly more exposing than the one the duchess wore on the red carpet. In comparison to Middleton’s gown, it also features a different shoulder structure.

For $5,488 at Neiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter, and other outlets, those who want to rock the style can do so.

Middleton’s gown was inspired by Bond girl Jill Masterson (Shirley Eaton) from 1964’s “Goldfinger,” who died tragically after turning the tables on her boss, according to the British designer. She was completely covered in gold paint and died from skin suffocation.

The collection also contains two dresses that are recreations of authentic Packham designs worn in two previous Bond flicks, “Die Another Day” and “Casino Royale,” in addition to Middleton’s stunning gown.

“The Bond films have been the cinematic constant of my life, and their splendor has always inspired me,” Packham remarked of the James Bond franchise’s impact on her career. “So, when people ask me to name a career highlight, seeing one of my creations in a Bond film is without a doubt one of them.”

Meanwhile, Middleton’s gold gown could have been a nod to her late mother-in-law.

Princess Diana donned a gown identical to this one when she attended the premiere of “A View to a Kill” in 1985, albeit hers was silver and designed by royal favorite Bruce Oldfield.

According to Page Six, both Middleton and Princess Diana’s Bond premiere gowns had the same silhouette, V-neck, and waist-cinching design.