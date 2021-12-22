Kate Middleton’s Christmas Look Was Replicated Three Years Later By Another Royal.

In one of her Christmas ensembles, Princess Madeleine of Sweden recently twinned with Kate Middleton.

Princess Madeleine, the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, attended a royal ritual on Monday with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three children: receiving the official Christmas trees for the royal house in Stockholm.

Princess Madeleine wore a black turtleneck and a red tartan skirt with a bow knotted around her waist in a video published by the Swedish royal family on Instagram. Princess Leonor and Princess Adrienne, Princess Madeleine’s daughters, donned matching green outfits for the occasion.

Princess Madeleine’s gown appeared to be similar to the one worn by the Duchess of Cambridge at a Christmas luncheon honoring military families whose loved ones were gone for the holidays in 2018, according to People.

Emilia Wickstead’s pleated red and green tartan midi skirt was Middleton’s choice for her look. The royal mother of three wore it with a black Brora button-down cardigan that she put over her shoulders like a blouse. Both females finished off their ensembles with black boots.

In the comments portion of the Instagram video, social media fans praised Princess Madeleine’s dress.

One Instagram user wrote, “I love Princess Madeleine’s attire.”

“The skirt!!!” remarked another user, who rated it three stars.

A third person said, “What a stunning costume on Princess Madeleine.”

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be able to spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II, who changed her vacation plans in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United Kingdom. This year, the Queen chose to stay in Windsor Castle rather than visit the Sandringham Estate.

The Queen generally travels to her home in Norfolk, England, in late December and stays there until after Feb. 6 – the date her father, King George VI, died and she replaced him nearly 70 years ago.

According to royal expert Kerene Barefield, executive producer of True Royal TV’s “The Royal Beat,” Prince William, Middleton, and their children will be spending the holidays in their home in Norfolk near the Sandringham estate, so if Her Majesty stays in London, the Cambridges may not be able to join her for the holidays.

"I gather from sources that if circumstances shift, there may be a Christmas at Windsor this year," she told Us Weekly.