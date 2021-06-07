Kate Middleton Took One Photo That A Royal Photographer Would Have ‘Killed to Take’

Say the word “cheese.” There are numerous photographs of the royal family that have become famous. Who is the photographer in the background? Professionals are the most common. It’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at other times. The 39-year-old has shot a number of royal family images, including one that a royal photographer said they would have “killed to have taken.”

Kate Middleton is a keen photographer.

One of Catherine’s favorite pastimes is photography. It has piqued her curiosity since she was a child. Catherine worked as a photographer for Party Pieces, a multimillion-dollar company founded by her parents in the late 1980s, before joining the royal family in 2011.

Catherine continued to enjoy photography while attending college at St. Andrew’s University, where she met her future husband, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. It was, according to reports, the topic of her college thesis.

Catherine, now a senior princess, continues to appreciate photography. She photographs her and William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as other royal family members. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh were photographed with several of their great-grandchildren by Catherine. She’s also behind the publishing of some gorgeous photos of her and William’s children in honor of their birthdays.

A royal photographer says he would have ‘killed to have captured’ a shot of Prince William and their three children that Kate Middleton shot.

Catherine often be found with a camera in her hand when she isn't carrying out her regal duties as the Duchess of Cambridge. The royal family shared a photo to commemorate the Duke of Cambridge's 38th birthday in June 2020