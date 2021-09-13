Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Their Children Attend the Wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge’s Brother: Report.

According to reports, Kate Middleton and Prince William were present for her brother’s wedding over the weekend.

According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge flew to France on Saturday to witness James Middleton’s wedding to his French sweetheart Alizee Thevenet. Prince William, 39, and Duchess Kate, 39, accompanied their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, to the royal wedding.

The wedding of James, 34, and his 31-year-old finance analyst wife had to be rescheduled twice owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. They married this weekend in a modest, private ceremony in the south of France, where Thevenet’s father, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet, resides.

Carole and Michael Middleton, James and Duchess Kate’s parents, were also present, according to the outlet. Pippa Middleton, James’ other sister, and James Matthews, James’ brother-in-law, reportedly attended the celebration with their two small children, Arthur and Grace.

On Sunday, James shared a romantic photo from their wedding on Instagram.

The newlyweds are all smiling in the photo, and they are both dressed in white.

He captioned the photo, “Mr. & Mrs. Middleton,” and included various emojis, including the British and French flags. “I married the love of my life yesterday in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, surrounded by family, friends, and, of course, a few dogs. “Words fail to express how thrilled I am.”

Thevenet’s father informed the Daily Mail in January 2019 that his daughter was very happy with James. He was also full of admiration for his soon-to-be-son-in-law.

The retired French diplomat told the newspaper, “My daughter Alizee is quite happy with James; they are very much in love.” “James is a wonderful individual. I’m overjoyed that Alizee and James are together. I know she is very happy. We’re crossing our fingers for them.”

“I am not authorized to explain how they met, to reveal their secrets,” he continued. You must talk to her or James, they will be back in London soon, but I’m very happy for them.”

At the time, Thevenet’s dad confirmed that he saw their photos in St. Barts. According to him, “they look very happy,” and he could also see that his daughter was “very happy” with James in London.

James and Thevenet got engaged in October 2019. He announced the news on Instagram by sharing a snap that showed his then-fiancée rocking a big sapphire engagement ring.

“She said OUI,” he wrote with a red heart emoji. “Our secret is out but we couldn’t be. Washington Newsday Brief News.