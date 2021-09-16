Kate Middleton Discusses Prince William and Prince Harry’s Interests, Which Her Children Share.

Kate Middleton has stated that one of Prince William and Prince Harry’s passions is aviation, which her children also like.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the RAF Brize Norton airbase, where she exchanged experiences with British heroes who assisted in the recent evacuation of hundreds of Afghans. She then explained that her children are fascinated with planes.

During her visit to the airbase, Middleton heard anecdotes from citizens and military, motivating her to share stories with them in return, according to Sergeant Mark Curtis.

Curtis told People, “She did add that her children are highly interested in aircraft.”

The news comes as no surprise to royal family fans, given both Prince William and Prince Harry are fascinated about all things aircraft.

Prince William formerly served in the Royal Air Force as a search and rescue captain. To fulfill his duties, he spent several years on the Isle of Anglesey in Wales at the commencement of his marriage to Middleton.

Prince Harry has also served in the Afghan war for ten years. In June 2018, he was promoted to Major in the British Army, Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy, and Squadron Leader in the Royal Air Force in all three armed branches.

The Duke of Sussex spoke on the end of the decades-long struggle and the Taliban’s savagery in the country back in June.

In a statement, he stated, “I honor those who have been lost and encourage assistance for the survivors and families of those affected.” “Every day, these professionals risk their lives to make the world a safer place. This heinous act serves as a stark reminder that we must support humanitarian relief workers and the people they serve.”

Serving in the military is a sacred honor for the male royals. While Prince Louis has never seen RAF regalia, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been exposed to jets and helicopters for a long time. They accompanied their parents on vacations to Germany in 2016 and 2017, where they were able to witness “iron birds” up close.