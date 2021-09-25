Kate Middleton Demonstrates Her Athletic Ability by Playing Tennis With US Open Champion Emma Raducanu.

When Emma Raducanu returned to the United Kingdom after winning the US Open, she played alongside die-hard tennis enthusiast Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, played tennis with the 18-year-old athlete in South London on Thursday for a homecoming event honoring the teen’s victory over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Middleton teamed up with Raducanu for a match at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, wearing a navy blue tennis attire. They competed against Raducanu’s fellow British U.S. Open champions, wheelchair doubles team Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, and Joe Salisbury, who won both the men’s and mixed doubles titles this year, according to Us Weekly.

Middleton, who is a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and a longtime lover of the sport, was lauded by Raducanu and Salisbury.

Following the match, Raducanu told Yahoo Sports U.K., “[Duchess Kate’s] forehand was fantastic.” “I was rather taken aback. Playing tennis with the duchess was a lot of fun.”

Middleton’s athletic prowess, according to Salisbury, 29, is amazing.

“It was a lot of fun. Kate’s level astounded me,” he told the same publication. “She obviously enjoys it and has played a lot previously, but being on the court with her was a lot of fun. Her forehand was excellent.”

Raducanu’s victory at the US Open was remarkable because it was the first time a British woman had won a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years. Raducanu was also the first ever qualifier to accomplish the feat.

On Twitter, the duchess sent a beautiful message to the emerging athlete, congratulating her on her victory.

“Congratulations on your incredible performances and historic Grand Slam triumph, @EmmaRaducanu! Middleton tweeted, “Incredible – we are all very proud of you.” “Well done, @LeylahFernandez, on your incredible accomplishments at this year’s #USOpen; it’s been a pleasure to watch.”

Middleton met with teenagers from across the United Kingdom who are part of the LTA’s Youth Program, which aims to inspire the next generation of young players ages 4 to 18, during her visit to the National Tennis Centre on Thursday. Middleton, who is a yearly fixture at Wimbledon, also met with teenagers from across the United Kingdom who are part of the LTA’s Youth Program, which aims to inspire the next generation of young players ages 4 to 18.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said, “Her Royal Highness is enthusiastic about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport.”

Middleton missed out on a historic year at Wimbledon in 2013, when British Andy Murray won the men's singles title.