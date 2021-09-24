Kate Middleton dazzles in an all-white ensemble during an event for a photography project.

Kate Middleton may have been preoccupied with royal obligations, but she still managed to look stunning for her most recent engagement.

When the Duchess of Cambridge met with the parters who sponsored her Hold Still photography project, she wore an all-white suit with a blazer over a flowing skirt with lace details at the bottom. Representatives from the National Portrait Gallery, The Book Fairies U.K., Co-op, and others were among those she hosted.

On Instagram, Prince William and Middleton shared two images from the ceremony. The couple thanked their spouses for their support in the caption.

The royal couple wrote, “Thank you to the great partners who made Hold Still a reality!” “It took a long time to get everyone involved in this amazing project together in person, but we did it tonight. #HoldStill2020 was conceived right at the onset of the pandemic, with the goal of bringing individuals and communities together via the incredible power of photography.”

Middleton also acknowledged the thousands of people across the country who shared their stories during the lockdown as part of the project. Over the past year, the duchess has spoken with many of the finalists. She even posted some of their phone talks on her and Prince William’s YouTube channels.

Middleton’s Hold Still project sought to capture the nation’s face as it faced the pandemic. The duchess intended to use the photos to capture the nation’s spirit and showcase the people’s tenacity, bravery, and kindness in the face of adversity.

For the project, the duchess received over 32,000 images. She was grateful to everyone who documented their experience on Instagram and shared it with her.

“I wanted to express my gratitude to everyone who entered and participated. In August 2020, Middleton said, “And a big thank you to my fellow judges.” “I greatly appreciate the work and effort they have put into the project.”

Out of hundreds of submissions, Middleton and a panel of judges chose 100 images. Her Hold Still photography exhibition’s final selection was shared.

Johannah Churchill took one of the most popular photographs. Melanie, a colleague and fellow nurse, was photographed wearing her personal protective equipment while on duty at a clinic for COVID-19 patients.

"It has become such an iconic photo that encapsulates a lot of what frontline workers have gone through, as well as what those of you in the UK have gone through.