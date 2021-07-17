Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly upset and may not release a photo of Prince George’s birthday.

According to a royal biography, Prince William and Kate Middleton may not release fresh birthday photos of their son Prince George this year.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest child will turn eight years old. However, because his parents are apparently “upset” at the vicious internet remarks directed at their son’s appearance, royal fans may not get a new image of Prince George this year.

On True Royal TV’s “The Royal Beat,” Angela Levin, author of “Harry: A Biography of a Prince,” said, “There are rumors that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George]when he’s eight, because they’ve been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven, and I hope they can overcome that.”

On their three children’s birthdays and other milestones, like as their first day of school, Middleton and Prince William have made it a practice to reveal fresh photos of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Unlike Levin, royal writer Roya Nikkhah, who also featured on “The Royal Beat,” believes the Cambridges will stick to tradition for Prince George’s upcoming birthday celebrations.

News.com.au cited her as stating, “I reckon they’ll put one out.”

Nikkah also lauded Prince William and Middleton for taking Prince George to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday as a way to ease him into public duty.

“At the age of seven, Prince George has an official duty,” she explained. “It’s nice and joyful, with a lot of emotion.” It’s a brilliant way of doing it to get him used to large crowds and knowing he’s being watched by millions of people.”

Prince George’s images from the Euro 2020 final went viral on Twitter before the game even started, indicating that royal fans were enthralled by his presence. Some, however, were not pleased with the clothing he donned to match.

One commenter tweeted, “Prince George is lucky he goes to some posh a– school because if he went to any other school, he’d be completely pummeled for wearing a suit to the Euros.”

“Absolutely poor PR from the palace to dress Prince George in a suit instead of a tiny England strip with the tiny shoes and knee high socks and everything,” one commentator commented.

Others stated they could connect to Prince George’s reactions during the game.

“Who gives a damn what Prince George wears?” Brief News from Washington Newsday.