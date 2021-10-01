Kate Middleton and Prince William are “conscious” of their three children’s “different fates,” according to a royal historian.

According to a historian, Kate Middleton and Prince William are doing everything they can to help their children prepare for the potential dangers they may encounter as royals in the future decades.

According to People, Prince William and Middleton are “quite cognizant of the distinct fates awaiting their three children,” according to veteran historian Robert Lacey, author of “Battle of Brothers: William and Harry” and “Majesty: Elizabeth II and the House of Windsor.”

“The ‘heir’ and ‘spare’ issue has frequently caught the royal family off guard, with second- and third-born children finding it difficult to manage their public roles,” Lacey continued.

Prince George, 8, is third in line to the throne behind his grandpa Prince Charles, 72, and father Prince William, 39, according to the royal expert. Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, will, however, have to take the same path as Princess Margaret, Prince Andrew, and their uncle Prince Harry, and may meet the same difficulties.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already striving to address some of these difficulties, which have “blighted” three generations of royals, according to the historian, by helping “all their children develop what they find individually fulfilling.”

Lacey said that, in the wake of the royal couple’s recent scandals and mounting calls to dissolve the monarchy, the royal couple has based their parenting strategy on stability.

The author noted, “As royal parents, both Kate and William have focused on… striving to guarantee that all three of their children enjoy the calm upbringing that escaped William and Harry.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Kidz Farm on the Ulster University Magee campus in Northern Ireland on Wednesday. When his eldest son discovers that he just had a close brush with a python, the Duke of Cambridge quipped that he will be envious.

According to Us Weekly, Prince William said, “George is going to be so upset.” “The kids aren’t going to believe me if I tell them I did it.”

Middleton was also photographed clutching a tarantula named “Charlotte” on their outing.

In a video published by Kensington Palace last year, Prince William and Middleton’s only daughter stated she liked spiders.

“I like spiders, do you like spiders too?” Princess Charlotte asked David Attenborough in the video.

“I love spiders, and I’m so delighted you like them!” the English natural historian answered to the young princess. They’re beautiful things, in my opinion.”

Attenborough was also questioned by Prince George and Prince Louis. Brief News from Washington Newsday.