Kate Middleton and Prince William are concentrating on supporting the Queen rather than thinking about Harry and Meghan, according to reports.

According to a royal specialist, Kate Middleton and Prince William are putting their royal obligations and children ahead of the royal family’s issue with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Despite reuniting twice this year, a number of royal analysts and insiders suggest that the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge have yet to patch things up. According to royal expert and True Royalty TV founder Nick Bullen, Prince William and Middleton are spending their efforts on crucial concerns rather than the purported animosity with Prince Harry and Markle.

Bullen told Us Weekly on Tuesday, “I believe the depths of the pain and separation between the two brothers is extremely deep and incredibly raw, and I think it’s going to take a lot to get the two of them back together.”

“I think William and Kate are focused on their work, focusing on the children, focusing on supporting [Queen Elizabeth II] right now,” he stated. I’m not sure, but I don’t believe they spend much time considering the Harry and Meghan situation.”

By acting as ambassadors for the monarch, Prince William and Middleton hope to draw attention back to the royal family’s efforts throughout the Commonwealth, according to Bullen.

“I believe the Cambridges will be very focused on helping the queen over the next 12 months. Bullen explained that next year is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. “Every member of the royal family is acutely aware that this is her year. They’re going to back her up, but the news shouldn’t be about them. The queen’s 70th year [of reign]should be the focus of next year’s headlines. So, over the next 12 months, I think you’ll see Kate and William really stepping up to support the queen.”

According to the royal insider, Prince Harry and Markle have already established a “new life” in California apart from Prince William and Middleton. While the two princes will always be brothers, Bullen claims that their connection is currently strained.

“Harry doesn’t appear to be thinking much about his impact on the family in the United Kingdom,” Bullen remarked. “I believe they’re both on their separate paths, as Harry phrased it. They’ll always be brothers who want to keep in touch, but based on what I’ve heard from others close to them, I believe they’re currently separated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.