Kate Garraway’s home has been flooded, which she describes as a “horror.”

Kate Garraway described her week as a “complete horror” when her home was flooded.

Kate spoke about the tragedy she had earlier in the week when co-hosting Good Morning Britain with Charlotte Hawkins on Friday.

Kate stated she had “lived” the weather this week as Charlotte and weather presenter Alex Beresford discussed the hot weather anticipated for the weekend, according to Mirror Online.

Chris Whitty fears that England might be placed under lockdown again in a matter of weeks.

“My weather week has been…,” Kate stated.

Alex, I’ve experienced the week’s weather.

“We had severe flooding from the storms on Monday night, so we awoke on Tuesday morning to find…we live on a hill, so you come in at one level and go down the steps to the back yard – everything underneath was fully flooded.”

“Oh no,” Charlotte exclaimed.

“It’s completely flooded,” Kate remarked. It’s a complete pain. “A complete nightmare.”

Family members, including her husband Derek Draper’s father, assisted the mother-of-two in cleaning up the mess.

“Thanks to Grandad, Derek’s father, and Auntie Di, we were able to clear it all out,” she stated.

Kate stated that the family was looking forward to the nice weather this weekend, particularly because it was her son Billy’s birthday, although she did point out one minor issue.

“The only difficulty is that Billy’s birthday is tomorrow,” Kate explained.

“Oh, you’ve had some nice weather, which is lovely,” Charlotte replied.

“Well, that’s exactly what I expected, it’s really great, we’ve got good weather, and it’ll be a paddling pool party,” Kate explained.

“The only issue is that during the clean-up, we threw away the pool.”

“Oh no,” Charlotte exclaimed.

“I’m not joking,” Kate stated.

“If you need anything this weekend, it is a pool,” Alex stated.

Kate claimed that she had hard to find a new pool, despite using click and collect, with the nearest one being 499 miles away in Falkirk.

She went on to say that this was a “blatant request” to anyone with a large paddling pool, as they only had a small one for Billy’s celebration.

Kate joked that she would pay “amounts of money” to replace the pool, whether it came from a store or someone’s house. The summary comes to a close.