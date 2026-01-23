Kate Garraway Reveals ‘Horror’ Injury After Taxi Collision Leads to Cracked Teeth

Kate Garraway, the presenter of Good Morning Britain (GMB), recently shared details of a bizarre injury she sustained after an encounter with a taxi, resulting in two cracked teeth. The accident left Garraway attempting to fix her damaged teeth with denture adhesive just before going on air, only for the temporary fix to fail moments before the live broadcast began.

Emergency Fix Fails Before Show

In a candid Instagram post, Garraway showcased footage of the damaged tooth caps, revealing how she had tried using Fixodent, a product typically used for dentures, to hold the teeth together. However, the adhesive failed as she prepared for her show. “Backstage dramas @gmb – and for once it’s real!” Garraway wrote. “After an unfortunate collision with a taxi window, I cracked my two front teeth caps. Of course, they fell out just before going on air,” she explained.

Despite the mishap, Garraway kept her composure as she went live on-air. She humorously recounted her experience of gluing her teeth at 3 a.m. and even joked about her appearance in front of a new team of trendy producers. “It’s hard to appear young and cool when you are reduced to gluing your teeth on with denture fixative,” she added. An emergency trip to the dentist provided a temporary fix, though Garraway mentioned her new set of teeth was “so massive,” joking that comedian Alan Carr’s own dental challenges had become relatable.

Support From Fans and Colleagues

Her post quickly received an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues. GMB co-presenter Susanna Reid responded with a heart emoji and a crying face emoji, while other ITV presenters, such as Jonathan Swain, offered sympathy, with Swain even mentioning he hadn’t noticed anything unusual during the live broadcast.

Some of her followers were also quick to express their surprise, with one commenting, “Thought this was AI!” Others were relieved that the damage was limited to her dental caps, while one fan quipped, “Ah, the glamour!”

The incident came shortly after Garraway addressed rumors circulating online regarding her personal life, particularly speculations about a “new boyfriend.” An AI-generated photo of Garraway with a man had been circulating on social media, with some people mistakenly assuming it was her new partner. Garraway took to social media to clarify the situation, writing, “For months now, people have been asking about things out there that are totally fake.” She added, “It’s sweet that people care, but it’s also confusing and hurtful for the kids when it’s #fakenews.” Garraway called for more trusted sources of news, urging followers to think critically about what they read online.