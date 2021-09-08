Kate Garraway makes an emotive plea in honor of Derek Draper.

Following the nomination of her documentary Finding Derek for a National Television Award, Kate Garraway has written a poignant appeal to her followers.

Kate let cameras film her narrative earlier this year as her husband battled Covid, forcing her family to adjust to a new way of life.

Viewers praised the film, and it was announced in August that Finding Derek had been nominated for an NTA.

Kate admitted that she was first conflicted about asking her fans to vote for her for the prize.

But a chance encounter with a stranger caused Kate to reconsider her decision.

“I’ve been torn about asking you to vote for our documentary #FindingDerek’s @officialntas nomination tomorrow,” Kate added.

“I’m really proud of it, but I don’t think I should be asking for anything more from you.”

“I’ve even considered whether I should attend such a glamorous occasion and neglect my family, who need me now more than ever.

“However, a complete stranger has just altered my opinion! “I hope you win,” she said as she walked past our house.

“I thanked her but told her I didn’t think we’d win because there were so many wonderful entries in the category and I hadn’t been lobbying for votes like others had. She was visibly shaken.

“But you must,” she replied, “my sister died two weeks ago from Covid damage.” Last summer, the infection had destroyed her heart. She saw your documentary, and it filled her with hope.”

“It shattered my heart. So now I’m pleading with you to vote – not for me, but for the thousands of people who have lost their lives and livelihoods as a result of covid, and for the thousands more who continue to be devastated by it.

“As well as for the millions of others who are facing dreadful sickness diagnoses and the agonizing wait for treatment as our NHS struggles to keep up. It would be fantastic if your vote made them feel less neglected and encouraged me to continue to fight for them.”