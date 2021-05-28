Kate Chastain, star of “Below Deck,” says “Bravo’s Chat Room” was a “miserable experience.”

Kate Chastain is most known for her role as a main stew on the television show Below Deck. The reality television star has recently joined Bravo’s Chat Room as one of the co-hosts. Prior to her dramatic departure, Chastain worked as a producer on the chat program. Chastain is criticizing her co-hosts Hannah Berner and Porsha Williams after the show’s tumultuous first season.

Kate Chastain is no longer a part of Bravo’s Chat Room.

Bravo’s Chat Room featured Chastain as one of the co-hosts and producers. The chat show debuted as a complement to Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. The cast was completed by Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Hannah Berner of Summer House. The show’s aim was to talk about Bravo and react to all of the drama caused by the network’s reality shows.

Bravo’s Chat Room has been renewed for more episodes following its first order. Chastain was absent from certain episodes at the time, but her absence was always mentioned on the show. However, things got strange when Williams announced the new episode order on Instagram. She thanked all of her co-hosts, but she didn’t say anything about Jessica Chastain.

Chastain’s absence on the late-night show was no longer acknowledged, indicating that she had been fired. The Below Deck alum has been dropping hints about cast feuds, but hadn’t been as forthright about it until recently.

Kate Chastain has a rant about her co-hosts.

Chastain hasn’t been shy about criticizing her co-hosts since the first season of Bravo’s Chat Room ended. She recently stated that after she was fired from the show, she didn’t want to explain why she was fired… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.