Kate Chastain of Below Deck says that becoming a yacht broker could be the perfect side hustle. Struggle

Below Deck’s Kate Chastain recently pondered the notion of working as a yacht broker if she ever needed some extra cash.

On the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast, Chastain remarked, “It’s kind of been proposed that I might become a yacht broker.” “My friend is in Ft. Lauderdale, and there are a lot of yachts here. To be honest, if paying the bills ever becomes a fear or a problem, I might do it.”

Bobby Giancola, a ‘Below Deck Med’ grad, works as a yacht dealer in Ft. Lauderdale.

Bobby Giancola, who appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean, has already established himself as a yacht dealer. He is employed at Denison Yachts in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Giancola has posted images from some stunning yacht listings, with the majority of them selling for millions of dollars. He featured the “105 Broward Stella Maris: Listed at 1.1M” in December. He also gave an exclusive tour of a Viking Princess V50 from 2002. The boat was on the market for $249,000 when it was listed.

Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Reveals One Thing She’d Never Ask Her Stews to Do While Shading ‘Below Deck Sailing’ Guests Hannah Ferrier of Below Deck Reveals One Thing She’d Never Ask Her Stews to Do While Shading ‘Below Deck Sailing’ Guests

On Instagram, he mentioned another yacht that was for sale for $46 million. “The Westport W172 model, which spans three decks and is scheduled for delivery in 2021, has a top speed of 21.5 knots and a cruising speed of 19 knots, as well as the ability to accommodate 12 passengers in six cabins.”

Chastain wondered aloud on the show if she would be interested in selling luxury real estate like on Million Dollar Listing. Her sales strategy would be to “simply host parties because I’ve had sales jobs previously and they weren’t for me.”

Yacht brokers can make a lot of money for alums of ‘Below Deck.’

Giancola is presumably unconcerned about… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.