Kate Chastain and fans of Below Deck compare the “Bloody” handprint on the “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” plate to “Wilson” from “Castaway.”

Some Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers were taken aback by Chef Natasha de Bourg’s edgy plate flourish, as others, including Kate Chastain from Below Deck, linked it to the bloodied handprint left behind on a volleyball in the film Castaway.

De Bourg made what appeared to be a bloody handprint in the middle of each white dinner plate at the season finale. She dipped her gloved hand into the brilliant red cherry sauce and left a fingerprint on each plate. Alli Dore remarked, “That’s incredibly artistic.” “It’s the chef’s blood and sweat,” De Bourg said. The charter guests, who were yachties from the adjoining motor yacht Lady Michelle, agreed with Dore. While the yachties adored the design, Chastain and her admirers couldn’t help but think of Tom Hank’s bloody handprint volleyball pal “Wilson” from Castaway.

On ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht,’ the ‘Wilson’ from ‘Castaway’ similarity was strong.

The “Wilson” comments flooded Twitter almost instantly. “The last thing you want to think about when you’re eating something is that someone’s hands might have touched it,” Chastain said on Twitter, beside a photo of the legendary volleyball.

“OMFG,” wrote someone else. “I would not eat that,” said Natasha Wilson in response to “I would not eat that.” Wilson had a f**king f**king f**king f**king f**king f** Wilson, that was a murder scene.” Another person felt that the handprint during the height of Covid might be a bit much. “This handprint sauce really doesn’t work in a covid world for me,” the person tweeted.

The last thing you want to think about when you’re eating something is the fact that someone’s hands may have been touching it. #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/ohRylhZOsm

— Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) June 15, 2021

“I really can do without evidence that the chef has been palm handling my food and plate,” a viewer tweeted. And of course, the Wilson comments were still in abundance. “I totally thought the handprint was supposed to be Wilson… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.