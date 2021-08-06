Kate Bosworth Announces Split From Michael Polish: ‘Beginning Is Often The Best Part’

Kate Bosworth on Thursday announced her separation from Michael Polish after nearly eight years of marriage.

Bosworth shared a cute kissing photo of her and Polish on Instagram, noting that they were going to end their marriage.

The 38-year-old actress posted two questions and answers alongside the photo, “‘Do you want to split a burger?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘How ’bout a shot of whiskey?’ ‘Hell yes.'” She said the conversation was from their dating years in 2011 when they were filming “Big Sur.”

The actress said the “beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility.”

“Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall,” she wrote. “Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago.”

The “Before I Wake” star said people often “fear an ending” as they don’t want to lose “what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown.”

“What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love,” she added, “If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth.”

The actress announced the couple’s “hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”

She says they are now “in the process of letting go” and that their love will “never end.”

“We know the 4 am calls are coming,” she added. “Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration. We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning.”

She concluded the lengthy post by announcing, "This is love. And we will drink that down. Kate."