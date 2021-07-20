Kate Beckinsale Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculations: ‘I haven’t had any work done in a long time.’

Kate Beckinsale is sick of hearing allegations that she’s had plastic surgery to keep her youthful appearance.

The 47-year-old Hollywood actress cleared the air in a recent interview with the Sunday Times about rumors that she had plastic surgery.

“I haven’t had any [work done]in a long time. I don’t think it’s a bad idea for people to have it. But I do become irritated. It’s almost a given that I’ve had it, which I haven’t,” Beckinsale told the publication.

According to the star of “Underworld,” her mother, who is so wary of cosmetic surgery that she “wouldn’t even have a facial,” impacted her decision not to go under the knife.

Apart from hearing her mother’s voice in her head anytime she heard of surgical improvements, Beckinsale stated she had never considered even the most basic procedures, such as injections.

“I know if I got Botox, I’d be the one with the droopy eye, and my mother would be like, ‘I f—king told you!’ See? That’s something you should never do,’ she explained.

Despite her staunch stance on the subject, Beckinsale stated that stars like her, as well as women in general, have a difficult time dealing with aging in public, according to Page Six.

“I believe that having people perceive you as attractive when you first start out is beneficial at initially. I don’t think it’s helpful to anyone, least of all you, if people think that’s your major thing,” Beckinsale added.

She went on to say, “I think women are condemned anyway.” “You’re thought to be too young or too elderly. Where do women find their f—king sweet spot? You just have to go, b——h — this is me,” at some time.

Beckinsale’s response was not the first time she addressed accusations about her physical appearance. The actress fought back at online haters who told her to quit getting Botox after she uploaded a makeup-free selfie on Instagram in April of last year.

“I don’t get Botox at all. Please get off my d–k, you will regret it later in life,” she said to the critics at the time, according to Us Weekly.