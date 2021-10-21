Kate Beckinsale Opens Up About Her ‘Very High’ IQ.

On Wednesday, Kate Beckinsale discussed her IQ on “The Howard Stern Show.” Beckinsale claimed on the show that her IQ level was tested when she was a child and determined to be “extremely high.” The “Serendipity” actress revealed her IQ after Stern inquired about it and mentioned that she speaks fluent Russian and studied at Oxford. “I’ll have to ask my mother,” Beckinsale responded in response to Stern’s question about her IQ score. It was extremely high.” She also stated that her mother, Judy Loe, was the one who insisted on having her IQ tested at a young age. “I believe Mom had me tested because really intelligent children are almost awful,” the actress joked.

Beckinsale called Loe on the radio to inquire about her IQ, and her mother disclosed that her score at the time was 152. A score of 100 is regarded ordinary, whilst a score of 130 or more is considered exceptional.

The actress, on the other hand, explained why she believes her intelligence was a “handicap” in her career. “You don’t,” Beckinsale said when Stern told her he hoped he had an IQ of 152. She went on to say that every exceptionally intelligent person she’d met wished they weren’t so intelligent.

“Every single doctor I’ve ever seen, every single person I’ve ever met has told me, ‘You’d be so much happy if you were 30% less smart,'” she admitted. “However, it’s of no use to me.” It’s not helping me advance in my career at all. “I just think it might have been a handicap,” Beckinsale explained.

“I’ve always found I can forgive an awful lot if somebody’s entertaining,” she said of how her extremely high IQ affects her dating life. So there’s a certain level of intelligence in someone amusing that I can manipulate.” Meanwhile, Beckinsale appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” where she discussed her recent leg injury in Las Vegas. She said that she was taken to her hotel by ambulance after she was hurt while putting on her pants.

“I’m fine now,” she assured her fans.