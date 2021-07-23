Kate Beckinsale Discusses Her Dating Life: ‘I have Never Been Really On A Date’

Kate Beckinsale claimed she had “never really” been on a date, despite having been married once and making headlines for dating high-profile celebrities.

“Are you aware that I have never been on a true date? “I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then marry or become pregnant with them,” Beckinsale explained to “Extra” host Jenn Lahmers “tomorrow, Wednesday.

The 47-year-old actress also discussed blind dates, stating, “I just can’t think of anything I’d hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don’t know, that chances are I won’t like, and have to sit and watch them eat food.”

Beckinsale and Michael Sheen share a 22-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen. Although they never married, the former couple remained together from 1995 to 2003.

“He’s [Sheen] like little really dear close family and he’s somebody I’ve known since I was 21 years old and I’ve really loved him a lot,” Beckinsale explained in a 2016 interview.

In 2014, after calling it quits with Sheen, the actress married filmmaker Len Wiseman. They ended their relationship in 2019. Beckinsale later dated comedian and actor Matt Rife, but the relationship ended after a few months.

Additionally, the “Underworld: Awakening” star dated comedian Pete Davidson for four months in 2019.

The actress also discussed her forthcoming film, “Jolt,” which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime this Friday. The actress portrays a woman who struggles with anger management and seeks vengeance for her friend’s murder in the film. Susan Sarandon, Laverne Cox, and Stanley Tucci also star.

“I adore the fact that she possesses a plethora of items that many of us possess… She has a terrific sense of humor, is brave and sassy, and speaks her mind “‘She stated.

When the host inquired about the actress’s amusing Instagram pictures, Beckinsale responded, “True… ‘Who does those for you?’ someone once asked me on Instagram. and I was thinking, ‘Is there anyone else who speaks dark s—t as much as I do?’ Who would I be compensating?!”

In describing her sense of humor, the actress stated, “I believe it is my country’s national sport. You must keep up… As a child, I was not particularly attractive, but you have to have something.”