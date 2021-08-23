Kashin Koji vs. Jigen in ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 213 Spoilers

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 213, Kashin Koji and Jigen will engage in an epic battle. “True Identity” is the title of the next episode.

As he prepares to fight Jigen, the leader of Kara, Koji has revealed his true identity. When Jigen learns that Koji was created to murder him, he gets irritated in the promo video for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 213.

Koji confesses that it is his ultimate ambition, and that he will achieve it. Jigen, on the other hand, refers to Koji as a “pathetic man” who is merely a piece in the larger game.

Koji is told by Jigen that he is nothing more than a tool employed by the traitor Amado. Koji reveals that being a tool is alright with him because that is what shinobi are.

The trailer’s images give a glimpse of the imminent high-tension showdown inside Kara’s lair. Meanwhile, Amado is spilling the beans about Kara, Jigen, the Ten-Tails, and Otsutsuki in the Hidden Leaf Village. Is he truly delivering the secrets, or is he plotting to depose the Seventh Hokage?

V Jump magazine’s preview of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 213 has been released by Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck.

“With Amado’s defection, Kara and the Otsutsuki’s secrets are disclosed one by one. Meanwhile, Kashin Koji and Jigen continue their struggle to the death at the Kara hideout. Amado emerges out of nowhere in Konoha and kidnaps Shikadai in order to negotiate his asylum. He starts revealing facts about Kara!!” Episode 213 has a sneak peek.

Episode 213 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on Sunday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.