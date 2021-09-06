Karl Cook’s ex-wife Kaley Cuoco has filed for divorce, but she’s keeping her millions.

Kaley Cuoco filed for divorce from husband Karl Cook on Friday, with a “ironclad prenup” protecting her millions.

According to US Weekly, Cuoco, 35, filed the application in the Superior Court of California for the county of Los Angeles on Sept. 3, the same day the couple announced their separation after three years of marriage.

Despite their marriage’s unfortunate conclusion, the “Big Bang Theory” star will keep her millions.

According to a source, Cuoco, who is worth $100 million, has a “ironclad prenup” in place.

The source stated, “Her assets are protected.”

Cuoco and Cook, both 30, announced last Friday that they will be splitting up after three years of marriage.

“Despite our strong affection and regard for one another, we have discovered that our current paths have diverged. We’ve both revealed so much of our journey on social media that, while we’d prefer to keep this portion of our personal lives private, we wanted to be honest with each other. Cuoco and Cook declared in a joint statement received by US Weekly that there is no bitterness or anger between them.

“We have taken this choice jointly out of a great deal of respect and consideration for one another, and we ask that you do the same, recognizing that we will not be releasing any other details or commenting further,” the ex-couple continued.

The couple must divulge their financial details within 60 days of the divorce being filed, according to the court.

According to Deadline, Cuoco, who has been performing since she was a youngster, was earning $1 million every episode of “The Big Bang Theory” by 2014. From 2007 through 2019, the show aired.

In 2016, the alum of “Charmed” met Cook, an equestrian, at a horse exhibition. In June 2018, they married in San Diego, California.

Months before the split, the pair posted a sentimental tribute for their third wedding anniversary.

“We met on June 30th, 2016, in New York City. We got married two years ago today, and we’ve already been married for three years! Why have you stayed with me for such a long time?! @mrtankcook, you have my admiration. lol You have no idea how much I adore you… “Congratulations on your anniversary!!!,” Cuoco wrote.

“I agree, @kaleycuoco,” says the actress.

I’m astounded that it’s been three years; it seems like everything happened in a flash. I adore you and can’t wait to see you a million times more. Brief News from Washington Newsday.