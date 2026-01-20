Karamo Brown Skips Queer Eye Finale Interviews Citing Mental Health Strain

Karamo Brown’s absence from interviews for the final season of Netflix’s Queer Eye has drawn attention after he cited mental health concerns. The culture expert, a key figure on the show since its inception, pulled out of scheduled appearances on January 20, 2026, hours before the cast was set to promote the upcoming season.

Impact on Fab Five’s Final Season Promotion

As the Fab Five prepared for their high-profile press tour to mark the launch of Queer Eye’s tenth and final season, the absence of Karamo Brown overshadowed the celebrations. In a statement read live on CBS Mornings, Brown explained that he would not attend due to ongoing mental health struggles, including feeling “mentally and emotionally abused” over the years. His assistant further clarified that the decision was based on advice from his therapist to prioritize his well-being, a move that would protect his peace.

Brown’s statement touched on themes of mental health that he has long advocated for during his time on the show. “I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach them over the past decade, which is to focus on and protect their mental health/peace from people or a world who seek to destroy it,” he said in a message to fans.

His colleagues reacted with a mixture of shock and support. Antoni Porowski, the show’s food expert, expressed surprise at Brown’s withdrawal, describing the team as a “family” and acknowledging that like any family, their dynamics could be complicated. Jonathan Van Ness, who serves as the grooming expert, praised Brown’s example, emphasizing the importance of self-care and the lesson of meeting people where they are. Tan France, the fashion guru, reflected on the broader message of the show, reiterating the call for acceptance and the ongoing responsibility of society to protect those who cannot protect themselves.

Despite these heartfelt tributes, reports of internal tension among the Fab Five have resurfaced, fueled by speculation and past rumors of a difficult working environment. In 2024, a Rolling Stone exposé detailed anonymous claims about a challenging atmosphere on set, particularly concerning Van Ness. However, Van Ness publicly rejected these allegations, calling them “overwhelmingly untrue.”

Legacy and Final Season Preview

In lieu of an in-person appearance, Brown sent a video message to the Queer Eye crew and viewers, thanking them for their support throughout the show’s decade-long run. “Thank you to everyone around the world for welcoming me into their homes for 10 seasons. Season 10 is amazing, and I know you will fall in love with the deserving people we helped,” he said. The tenth season is set to premiere on January 21, 2026, and is expected to showcase the transformations that have become the hallmark of the series.

The departure of Brown from public life, even temporarily, has underscored the real-world challenges that can accompany even the most beloved projects. As Queer Eye wraps up its final season, the tensions within the Fab Five add an unexpected layer of complexity to the show’s legacy of kindness and transformation. Fans will have to wait and see how Brown’s absence shapes the final chapters of this groundbreaking series.