Karamo Brown Pulls Out of Queer Eye Interviews Amid Mental Health Concerns

Karamo Brown’s sudden absence from key interviews ahead of the final season of Queer Eye has sparked a wave of speculation and brought a rare moment of vulnerability to the public eye. On January 20, 2026, Brown, the show’s culture expert, unexpectedly pulled out of a highly anticipated group interview with his co-stars just hours before it was scheduled to air on CBS Mornings. This decision shocked fans and left the Fab Five—Jonathan van Ness, Tan France, Jeremiah Brent, and Antoni Porowski—without their fifth member during the live broadcast.

Public Statement Highlights Mental Health Struggles

To address Brown’s absence, CBS co-host Gayle King read a letter from Brown’s assistant, which revealed that the culture expert had chosen to prioritize his mental health. “I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach them over the past decade, which is to focus on and protect their mental health/peace from people or a world who seek to destroy it; which is why I can’t be there today,” the letter explained. According to King, Brown’s decision was influenced by his fear of being bullied, a sentiment echoed by his team.

Brown’s decision was not limited to just one interview. Leading up to the premiere of the show’s tenth and final season, which dropped on January 21, 2026, the culture expert skipped several high-profile press appearances. On NBC’s Today show, an email from Brown’s assistant was read aloud, explaining that he had “felt mentally and emotionally abused for years” and had been advised by his therapist to take a step back and “protect himself and his peace.” Instead of joining his fellow castmates in person, Brown appeared in a pre-recorded video message to fans, sharing a heartfelt reminder: “Love yourselves and protect yourselves. That’s why I’m here at home and not there.”

The news quickly sparked rumors across social media. Observers noted that Brown’s Instagram account had been scrubbed of any traces of some co-stars, fueling speculation about potential feuds within the Queer Eye family. One user claimed that Brown had blocked JVN, Tan, and Antoni, pointing to the absence of any mentions or likes from the three on his social media. Additionally, fans were quick to notice that the usual joint press appearances for the final season were largely absent, prompting theories that there was tension within the group.

Despite the swirling rumors, Brown’s co-stars responded with a mix of surprise and empathy. Antoni Porowski, speaking on CBS Mornings, emphasized the complexity of family dynamics, saying, “Surprised is a fair understatement. I will say, our Queer Eye family, we’ve been doing this for almost a decade—which is pretty wild to believe—and families are complicated and we’re definitely not excluded from that.” He went on to express the group’s determination to celebrate the show’s legacy, stating that despite any challenges, the Fab Five were committed to showcasing the heroes they’d worked with over the years.

Jonathan van Ness, who has always been vocal about mental health, praised Brown for making his own well-being a priority. “I’m actually so proud of him for centering what he needs to do and taking care of himself,” van Ness remarked. “It’s not easy to do, that’s not an easy statement to make, and I’m really proud of him for doing that.”

Tan France, meanwhile, praised Brown’s contributions to the show, calling his work “profound.” Together, the Fab Five painted a picture of a supportive but complex relationship, underscoring the challenges of working together for nearly a decade while navigating personal and professional struggles.

The timing of this drama could not be more poignant. As the final season of Queer Eye launched on Netflix, Brown’s absence highlighted the very themes that the show has championed for years: self-care, mental health, and the importance of protecting one’s peace. His decision to step back from the limelight serves as a powerful reminder that even public figures are entitled to prioritize their mental and emotional well-being.

As fans eagerly tune in to the final season, Brown’s video message reinforced this message, reassuring viewers that while he may not be promoting the show in person, they will still “love every minute” of the season. Whether or not there is deeper tension within the Queer Eye cast, one thing is clear: Brown’s decision to protect his mental health has resonated deeply, shining a light on the growing cultural conversation about mental health in the entertainment industry and beyond.