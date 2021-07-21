Kanye West’s New Album, “Donda,” Will Be Released This Friday

Kanye West’s new album “Donda” is expected to be released on Friday. The album includes a song that serves as the soundtrack for the new Beats Electronics commercial, which stars Olympic athlete Sha’Carri Richardson.

The news was made during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, when Richardson appeared in a commercial for Beats Electronics.

The commercial began with America’s fastest track runner preparing for a sprint while West’s music track from his new album, “No Child Left Behind,” played in the background. Richardson, 21, then began a slow-motion 100-meter dash while West sang the lyrics, “He’s done wonders on me.”

The 44-year-old rapper’s listening session in Atlanta will be aired live across the world on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET via Apple Music, according to the one-minute commercial.

The commercial was tweeted to the Beats by Dre official Twitter account on Tuesday, with the comment, “@itskerrii doesn’t need you to let her do anything.” @kanyewest composed and edited the music. “No Child Left Behind” is the featured track. DONDA is out in 48 hours!”

Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the music track in the comments section, and it appears that they are not thrilled with it.

“As a FORMER fan for 15 years, I think I speak for everyone when I say YOU FELL OFF produce better music or i’m afraid I will be forced to remove you from my playlist,” one of the fans commented.

“It’s basically a nasty, 4 minute track of pure debauchery,” one user remarked. Cumming on a person’s face is referred to as “he’s done marvels on me” and “no child left behind.” Because you can’t get pregnant if the cum is on your face, no child is left behind. This is what I’ve heard from insiders.”

“A lot of y’all Ye fans are disrespectful,” one user said in response to the nasty comments. It’s almost as if you’re cursing in church in response to a hymn about how good God is.” “I can’t criticize this song because it mentions God?” said another user in reaction to this comment. That is ludicrous. That is completely absurd. Kanye West isn’t God, and he has no authority over what God is.”

Some fans, on the other hand, commended the rapper for choosing an athlete as the subject of his song. “It sounds like it’ll be a terrific song, and it’s incredibly smart to pick possibly the most divisive athlete right now,” one fan said.

