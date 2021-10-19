Kanye West’s Name Has Been Changed: The Rapper’s New Name Has Been Approved By A Judge.

Kanye West, a rapper, has officially changed his name to “Ye.”

A judge in Los Angeles granted the musician’s plea to officially change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.

“The petition for a change of name is allowed because there are no objections,” said Judge Michelle Williams Court on Monday.

On Aug. 24, the 44-year-old requested that his name be formally changed for “personal reasons.”

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most regularly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,’ so I’m you, I’m us, it’s us,” he remarked in an interview with radio DJ Big Boy in 2018.

“The being formally known as Kanye West,” he tweeted after his album “Ye” was released on Sept. 29, 2018. “My name is YE.” Since then, he’s gone by the handle Ye on social media. The tweet received more than 200,000 likes.

The rapper and Kim Kardashian West are divorcing, and Kardashian West has refused to change her last name since the divorce was filed. The couple has four children, all of whom share the surname West.

In August, Ye released his latest album, “Donda.” It charted in Billboard’s Top 200 albums.

He ran for president as a third-party candidate in 2020.