Kanye West wants his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian back; the KUWTK star is weighing her options, according to reports.

According to a source, Kanye West wants to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, and she is open to the idea.

Kardashian, 40, and West, 44, have stayed friends while co-parenting their four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. However, an unnamed insider informed Entertainment Tonight that the “Gold Digger” rapper is now seeking to restart his romance with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum months after she filed for divorce in February.

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim, and he’s been trying to win her back and atone for his mistakes,” the source said.

According to the insider, Kardashian is “considering her options” with West while keeping their children first and foremost in her mind.

“It’s difficult to let go of Kim and Kanye’s profound affection for each other and many incredible memories. The insider continued, “Kim’s main focus and concern is her children and doing what is best for them and their family.”

Since their breakup, the former couple has been seen together. Kardashian also attended West’s listening parties for his album “Donda,” fuelling reconciliation speculations when she showed up in a wedding gown at one of his Chicago events last week. They were also seen exiting the venue holding hands.

“She is willing to see where things go with Kanye and see if they can work through their problems as a couple,” the person added. “Whatever happens, Kim and Kanye intend to co-parent in a healthy manner and will always retain a supporting relationship.”

Page Six reported that West has been informing “other rappers” that he and Kardashian have gotten back together, citing an unnamed music industry source.

“Everybody knows that isn’t true,” the source claimed, adding, “The real story is that Kanye wants to beat Drake in record sales, so he’s putting on a big display of performance art to get all the media attention.”

While listening to West’s tenth album, Kardashian uploaded screenshots on her Instagram Story on Sunday. She claimed to have heard the rapper’s songs “Donda,” “Come to Life,” “Lord I Need You,” “Hurricane,” and “Ok Ok, Pt. 2.”