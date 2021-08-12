Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, taught her not to be a “people pleaser.”

Kim Kardashian credits her ex-husband Kanye West with instilling confidence in her.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star spoke out on the latest episode of “We Are Supported By,” hosted by Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, about the finest advice she ever received from West.

“I came to a point — and maybe it was being in a decade-long relationship with Kanye, someone who didn’t care about likeability or what anyone thought of him as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much about being myself and living in the moment,” Kardashian added.

The reality star admitted that she “used to be such a people pleaser,” but that she has now learnt the value of “simply being herself first,” regardless of what others think.

“You don’t have to satisfy everyone as long as you’re yourself and doing things the way you want to, like, you only have one life and you’re living it for yourself,” she continued. “It taught me to have greater faith in myself and to care less about what other people thought.”

Kardashian went on to say that she had reached a point where she didn’t give a damn if she was called “the b—h of the week.” Her newfound self-assurance quickly spilled over into her personal life, as she began posting whatever she wanted on social media.

She said, “I used to be such a people-pleaser.” “And then when I got to just learn to please myself, no matter what that meant to other people… but just being myself first, I think was something that I learned over time, whether it was being so close to someone who truly felt that way to their core, or whether it was age, whether it was being a mom, experiences, all probably rolled into one.”

After dating for two years, Kardashian and West married in Florence, Italy, in May 2014. In February 2021, after seven years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are their four children.

As they co-parent their children, the ex-couples have made an effort to stay friendly. A source told PEOPLE earlier this month, "It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time with Kanye as possible." "Kim is making an effort to be.