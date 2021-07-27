Kanye West Is ‘Living’ In Atlanta Stadium To Finish His Album “Donda”

Kanye West appears adamant about not leaving Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium until his new album, “Donda,” is completed. The music CD was intended to be released last Friday, but it was postponed.

The 44-year-old rapper is said to be “living” at the stadium and has no plans to leave until the album is completed. The song “Donda,” which is named after the rapper’s late mother, will be released on August 6th.

During the Atlanta United FC game at the stadium on Saturday, one of the supporters spotted the rapper. West was wearing the same clothing he wore during Thursday’s listening party event, according to the fan who uploaded West’s photo on Twitter.

“It appears Kanye West is still wearing his #DONDA release party outfit around Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” the fan added.

Several admirers expressed concern about the rapper’s well-being.

One admirer linked West’s situation to that of Britney Spears, writing, “I don’t get it!!!!” Britney Spears is still under conservatorship, but Kanye has no one watching over him!!! “Don’t laugh people, guy has a mental illness,” one admirer said, while another added, “He’s a lot larger problem to himself than Britney.”

West also posted a video from Saturday’s game to his Instagram account.

The release date for “Donda” was initially revealed during an NBA Finals commercial last week. The album also includes Lil Baby and Jay-Z, who worked with West on the Grammy-nominated song “Watch the Throne” in 2011.

In June of last year, the rapper released his album “Wash Us In The Blood,” which included Travis Scott. West also revealed the title of his unnamed Netflix documentary, which would cover two decades and focus on his personal and professional life.

The rapper performed “Donda” for the attendees at the listening event on Thursday, which included his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are the rapper’s four children with Kardashian.

In February, Kardashian filed for divorce from West, ending their seven-year marriage.