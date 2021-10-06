Kanye West is in New York to help Kim Kardashian prepare for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, according to reports.

According to a source, Kanye West is in New York City to assist his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in preparing for her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live.”

According to Page Six, the “Gold Digger” rapper has been giving Kardashian guidance as she prepares to host the NBC show this Saturday, amid reports that the once married couple may be reuniting.

“Kim is a little apprehensive about hosting ‘SNL.’ It’s a huge task, but she’s determined to succeed,” an unnamed person told the publication.

“Kanye is discreetly guiding her on her performance, her opening monologue, and even her show costumes,” the insider continued.

West was photographed at the Stand Comedy Club in Manhattan on Sunday night with “SNL” star Michael Che, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Busta Rhymes, according to Page Six. The group reportedly celebrated Talib Kweli’s birthday as well as Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Kardashian was spotted leaving her Upper East Side hotel and heading to the NBC studios in Midtown on Tuesday.

After a Tuesday night host dinner with “SNL” chairman Lorne Michaels, the Skims creator is expected to begin rehearsals on Wednesday.

After Debra Messing, 53, appeared to question her role, Kardashian earlier revealed on Instagram that she was experiencing “the pressure” about the huge hosting gig.

“What makes you think of Kim Kardashian? I mean, I get she’s a cultural figure, but SNL usually has hosts who are performers promoting a film, TV show, or record release. Is there something I’m overlooking?” Messing took to Twitter to express himself.

Kardashian’s followers were eager to defend her against the reality star’s detractors.

“To tell you the truth, @DebraMessing, @KimKardashian just wrapped up the most popular and longest-running reality television program in history and is debuting a new series on @hulu. She became a billionaire as a result of this and her “side gigs,” @skims and @kkwbeauty. One fan remarked, “She is @nbcsnl worthy.”

Kardashian and West, who divorced in February, have remained amicable since their breakup. Last week, they were seen having dinner together in Malibu, California.

The former couple was caught leaving Nobu Malibu with Tracy and Ray Romulus, the former of whom works for KKW Brands as the chief marketing officer.

Kardashian and West got into the same car, with West in the driver’s seat, his ex in the passenger seat, and their friends in the back.

Kardashian has also been a staunch supporter of West’s profession. In all of West’s listening, she was present. Brief News from Washington Newsday.